Leeton's Red Shield Appeal has never been more crucial

Did you know donations made to the Red Shield Appeal in Leeton stay in town to help residents in need here?
While a portion of what is raised goes towards national programs, the majority of the money does stay in town to assist the Leeton Salvation Army to assist those who need it most.
This year the Red Shield Appeal is marking its 60th event, with Leeton shire residents urged to donate what they can so work can continue to support the community's most vulnerable and disadvantaged.
Leeton Salvation Army Auxiliary-Lieutenant Lesley Burke said there was no beating around the bush - times are tough for many people in the community.
"We are seeing more people come through our doors every week, new families who have never done it this tough before - people are feeling the pinch," she said.
"They are skipping meals, unable to afford utility bills or medication for their kids.
"This is why we need your support."
There are many ways residents can be involved in the appeal in 2024, as well as the traditional door knock the Salvos will be out and about in the community during the month.
Residents that spot them are welcome to donate and, this year, the Salvos will also have the technology for donations via debit and credit cards on hand. Donations can also be made at the Salvation Army headquarters in Maple Street.
The Red Shield Appeal weekend is May 25 and 26. Volunteers are always needed to assist with the appeal.
"The Leeton region needs your support more than ever," Auxiliary Lieutenant Burke said.
"The Salvos are grateful for the generosity received over the past 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal and we hope to see the community come together again this year as we seek to make it another 60 years."
The Salvation Army has many programs and services that it delivers daily in Leeton, with money raised helping to ensure these can continue.
To donate or volunteer for this year's appeal or, if you need support, visit salvationarmy.org.au or phone 13 SALVOS.
