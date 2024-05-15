The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leeton man, 83, faces charges after supermarket incident

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 83-year-old man already suspended from driving until 2027 is facing more charges after an alleged collision in a Leeton supermarket's car park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.