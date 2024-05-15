Leeton man, 83, faces charges after supermarket incident

An 83-year-old man already suspended from driving until 2027 is facing more charges after an alleged collision in a Leeton supermarket's car park.
Police were called to the Golden Apple Super Store around 10.20am on Thursday, May 9 after receiving reports of the incident.
Investigations led police to identify the 83-year-old man as one of the alleged drivers involved.
Police said the man was disqualified from driving until 2027, also deeming his vehicle to be unroadworthy.
The man was charged with driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was issued with a defect notice.
Leeton police have arrested a Leeton man, who allegedly stole a ute from an Albury address.
On Friday, May 10 around 12.50pm, police attended an address in Leeton to make inquiries about a Toyota Hilux, which had allegedly been stolen from an Albury address.
As a result, police allege the vehicle was located and a 52-year-old Leeton man was charged with take and drive conveyance and drive while disqualified.
He will face Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.