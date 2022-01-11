sport, local-sport,

THE Griffith District Cricket Association has said it is keeping an eye on the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, particularly as more cases are found in the area. The competition, which is now home to many Leeton players, is attempting to keep chugging along amid growing COVID cases in the MIA. COVID cases are continuing to climb in Griffith and Leeton on a daily basis, but under the NSW government's plans for the state to re-open, community sport remains able to go ahead. Last weekend's GDCA matches were washed out, but the pandemic is something the association continues to be mindful of. Association president Tim Rand urged any players with symptoms to get tested and stay away from grounds on game day. The same also applied to spectators. "I'm hoping it can be managed, but with case numbers going up it is quite hard," Rand said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We can only follow NSW Health guidelines. Players at this stage are able to play unless they have tested positive. Those players are asked to stay away from the grounds and if you are feeling well, the same goes. "At the moment third grade are on break until February so that should help clubs out with depth over the next couple of weeks if they are missing some players. "After that, it might get a bit tough, but until it is something that affects most of the clubs, there won't be a decision from the GDCA. "Hopefully we can get through it and keep our games playing. Everyone wants to be out there playing cricket." All players within the GDCA competition who are taking to the field have had to provide proof of their double vaccination as added protection. The GDCA will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday night, but it is unknown if the pandemic is something that is on the table for discussion. At the time of going to print, first and second grade matches are scheduled for this weekend. As well as the pandemic, weather may also again come into play following last week's drenching, more storms on Tuesday and a further chance of rain later in the week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/68960bf0-ca9e-4297-8174-869c36bab6cb.JPG/r383_587_5645_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg