MEMBER for Murray Helen Dalton has outlined her key priorities for 2022 and they centre around all of the usual suspects. This includes better health services for the region, including mental health. Water is also high on the priority list as is education. "For mental health we are still trying to establish the Big Brother, Big Sister mentoring program, also pushing that it is totally unacceptable to drive large distances for mental health services," Mrs Dalton said. "We're still lobbying for in-patient mental health services in the Griffith hospital. "Of course the Leeton hospital and securing a permanent doctor for there is a big one as well. As well as just generally seeing improvements at that facility. There's a lot that needs to be done." IN OTHER NEWS: With the new year already in full swing and the coronavirus pandemic still causing issues, Mrs Dalton said it was time now for the government to roll up its sleeves. "I'm sick of COVID being used as an excuse for everything and the reason as to why certain things aren't happening on the government's end," she said. With a state election in NSW set to be held in 2023, Mrs Dalton said now wasn't the time to let the foot off the pedal. She said when it comes to issues such as the Leeton hospital, the community really needed to start banging the drum as now was when the government would be looking to win back voters. In the meantime, Mrs Dalton said she would continue to lobby and work on behalf of her constituents. "Another big one is obviously water ...people have had enough neglect over the years," she said. "If we can all work together, it's quite a powerful thing." With many areas under Mrs Dalton's jurisdiction now getting their feet with new councils, she said she was committed to working with the new and returning faces. "If we can all get together and have good working relationships, that's how we can get things done and have the government pay attention to us and what we are trying to achieve," Mrs Dalton said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

