LAST month we were given devastating news of the passing our own auxiliary president and patron, our beloved Heather Whittaker. At 96 years, Heather was a long-time member of Whitton and later Leeton Sub-branches. In 1944 she answered the call to serve her country in the WAAAF - Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force, being one of Leeton's many women who served. She was involved in all aspects of RSL, auxiliary, War Widows and Legacy in support of all veterans and their families at every opportunity. Her sparkle will most definitely be missed. Her funeral service was held on December 3, when she was interned with her beloved husband Jim (SPR 18 FLD COY), who predeceased her in 2000. We again thank the Leeton community for the wonderful ongoing support shown for the Remembrance Day Service at the cenotaph. IN OTHER NEWS: It was especially pleasing to have Gralee School and Leeton High School representatives in attendance laying a wreath. As the children are the future for our commemorative services, it is so important to have them involved in our services, teaching them its importance and significance, and why it should never be forgotten what our forebears have done in fighting for our country to protect us. We need to always remember them. The street stall and token selling day held on November 5 was very successful. Congratulations to Kath McMahon who won the $250 Golden Apple voucher raffle. We again thank our community for their ongoing support, and for their contributions which help towards the welfare of not only local veterans, but also to help to support any veteran and their family in need through RSL Defence Care. Our first meeting for 2022 will be February 2. New members are always welcome.

