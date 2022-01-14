news, local-news,

An "energy master plan" will aim to help Leeton Shire Council drive and adopt better sustainability practices, according to the organisation's group manager of operations Tom Steele. The master plan was adopted by council late in 2021 and it outlines a clear and sustainable strategy to help guide the local government entity in several future energy efficiency projects. "The energy master plan outlines a number of initiatives to increase council's generation of renewable energy, achieve long-term cost savings in power costs and reduce our carbon footprint," Mr Steele said. This includes the construction and upgrade of solar panel installations and energy efficiency opportunities at council-operated sites. This includes the council depot, office, library, multipurpose centre, sewer pump stations and water and sewer treatment plants. Council will also continue its rollout of LED street lighting and investigate emerging opportunities such as battery storage and hybrid/electric vehicles. Emeritus mayor Paul Maytom said the plan had been in the works for some time. IN OTHER NEWS: "As a council we set aside $100K in a renewable energy restriction and this new strategy will ensure we can leverage these funds in the wisest way possible," he said. The development of an energy master plan was identified as a key priority in council's 2017-2022 delivery program. It aligns with the NSW Department Primary Industries and Environment's (DPIE) Sustainable Councils and Communities Program. Council was funded through DPIE to engage the services of 100 per cent renewables to prepare the plan. Those interested in viewing the plan can do so at council's website at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/11592d77-3ae6-4e70-ae6e-f6204edc3356.png/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg