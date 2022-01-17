news, local-news,

WHITTON'S Jenna Bell has been selected as one of the county's up and comers in the cotton industry. Mrs Bell is one of 15 people from around Australia to be recognised as the most outstanding, up and coming cotton stakeholders for Cotton Australia's premier entry-level leadership program. She is one of eight women and seven men from across NSW, QLD and the ACT who will participate in the 2022 Australian Future Cotton Leaders Program, with support from Cotton Australia and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC). The program aims to develop their leadership knowledge, skills and experience so they, in turn, can play key roles in further developing the industry. Mrs Bell and her husband have been growing cotton on their property since 2019, and she also works as the grower support co-ordinator at the Southern Cotton gin in Whitton. "I was quite shocked actually to find out I had been selected for the program," she said. "I'm very lucky to be part of it. "I'm hoping I can work on my leadership and individual skills as part of the program so I can continue to give a better contribution to the industry. "I'm really looking forward to it." Cotton Australia chief executive officer Adam Kay said the calibre of applicants highlighted the role Australia has in leading the world in improving cotton quality and environmental stewardship. "I am excited about the 2022 Future Cotton Leaders Program because of the potential for real benefit to the participants and the industry as a whole," he said. "They have some game-changing ideas and a passion for improving sustainability, quality and yield." Mr Kay said the development of future cotton leaders was essential as the industry seeks to further improve water and pesticide use efficiencies while maximising quality and yield. "The program is professionally delivered, empowering participants to give as much as they take, encouraging fresh thinking and innovation from our emerging cotton decision-makers." CRDC executive director Dr Ian Taylor said the participants represent the diversity of the cotton industry and its supply chain. "The 2022 cohort includes cotton growers and farm managers, researchers, extension officers, marketers, and fashion designers - a talented mix of people who are already working to improve the future of the Australian cotton industry," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "In their day-to-day roles, these emerging leaders are already tackling big issues like cotton's heat and drought tolerance, water use efficiency, ginning optimisation and showcasing cotton as a renewable resource for emerging designers. "Previous graduates of the AFCLP have been drivers of change and we have confidence that the 2022 participants will continue that tradition." In 2022 the program will feature face-to-face forums, interactive online discussions, one-on-one coaching and integration with industry activities. Participants will also undertake an individual project related to their area of interest. The program will conclude at the Australian Cotton Conference in August.

