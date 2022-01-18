news, local-news,

THE summer school holidays have been brimming with fun for attendees at Leeton's Out of School Care. The program, which is popular among families and parents in Leeton shire, continues to provide educational and fun activities throughout school breaks for the young participants. However, as with most things at the moment, COVID has had an impact, as Leeton Out of School Care co-ordinator Keira McCallum explained. "When we initially began taking bookings in mid-December, our numbers were looking good, almost reaching capacity especially on a lot of our excursion days," she said. "Unfortunately, during our closure period over Christmas, COVID made an impact once again, and has had some families pull out due to either testing positive or isolating at home due to being a close contact. "We are still around the 70 per cent capacity, which is great considering the current COVID situation." While juggling with this, those who have been attending have been treated to days of sport, cupcake making, craft and cooking, a games day next week, movies, games and much more. External excursions have had to be cancelled with health and safety in mind, but Miss McCallum said the youngsters were still enjoying their time. "Each vacation care is every different obviously due to the different stages of where the children are up to in the school year," she said. "January is always exciting and full of enthusiasm as the kids are looking forward to beginning a new year at school. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have plenty of new families as well with children who haven't yet started school, so spending time with these kids is very rewarding as they begin to learn the skills, they need for the education-based environment." With the summer school holidays coming to an end soon, attention is also on the after school hours program. "Lauren, our assistant co-ordinator and I are busy getting ready for after school care change over for 2022, sending and taking new enrollments and meeting lots of new families," Miss McCallum said. "We're also spending our days on the floor during vacation care with the children. "This is also our last vacation care with Lauren on board as she will be heading on maternity leave within the next few weeks, so we are all soaking up our time with her. We all wish her the best and are so excited to for her next chapter." For more information about the program or to make a booking for after school care, email outofschoolcare@leeton.nsw.gov.au or phone on 6953 5788.

