AS AUSTRALIA Day approaches, there's many worthy residents who have been nominated for this year's awards, which will be announced during Wednesday's official ceremony. This year's nominees for categories across the board are: Noah Sands Noah is a determined young man, who contributes plenty to his motor racing sport, working also part-time at a local mechanical business to hone his skills, as well as coaching young drivers. Noah started go-kart racing in 2012 and has since progressed to the Formula Ford Championship. Last year he was named "rookie of the year" and vice champion. Noah's ambition is to be a professional race car driver. Emily Wright Emily has enjoyed sporting success at a local and regional representative level across sports such as rugby union, athletics and cross country. She has won many awards through her schooling at Leeton High, she is a lifeguard at the Leeton pool, works part-time at a local bakery and is hoping to study midwifery at university in the coming years. Emily is also an active member of the Leeton Phantoms Rugby Union Club. She is currently in talks with the Brumbies Super W coaches and under 19s coaches about future representative football. Solomon Liu Solomon had a great year in basketball, with the highlights being his selection in the NSW Public Primary School Basketball team, as well as the NSW Country under 14s basketball team. He has picked up many athletics awards, including age champion and zone champion. For his achievements in 2021, Solomon was awarded a Riverina School Sports Association Blues Award - the highest award presented to an individual in Riverina school sport. Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association The Leeton VRA are a group of volunteers who serve the community every week of the year. They are a dedicated group who respond to emergency call-outs and are the primary rescue unit for the Leeton LGA. They have been confronted with many situations over the years that they always handle professionally and with care. Members also volunteer their time to assist at local events and fundraise themselves to raise money for the unit. Leeton Parkrun The Leeton parkrun is operated by a small committee who have worked tirelessly to bring this weekly event to Leeton. The parkrun is held every Saturday where residents can compete a 5km walk, jog or run for free. It is an event for all fitness levels and a great way to meet people. Parkrun is held worldwide and it was no easy feat having it become operational here in Leeton. Many visitors have also taken part in the Leeton parkrun. The idea is to enjoy exercise is a fun and happy environment each week. Anna Nardi Anna has worked tirelessly for many years with Can Assist Leeton and Lillier Lodge in Wagga. She has organised many fundraising and events to raise vital money for these organisations. All of the money raised has assisted these groups help local residents in their time of need. Anna is a quiet achiever, but without her contributions over the years these groups would have struggled to help Leeton shire residents. Leonie Napier Leonie is an all-rounder who has had a hand in organising many community events and organisations. These have included Chick Chat coffee conversations, being a driving force of Yanco Agricultural History Museum, she is a current member of the Leeton Peace Project Group and was a member of the Leeton Local Health Advisory Committee for five years. Leonie also uses her Diploma in Counselling abilities to help residents dealing with grief and loss free-of-charge. She also encourages residents all ages to foster their talents, whatever they may be. Cheryl Whymark Cheryl has made many contributions to the community over the years. Some of these include her roles with the Leeton Eisteddfod Society, Leeton SunRice Festival, various sporting organisations and the Leeton Business Chamber. Cheryl is always happy to assist the community in whatever way she can, as well as continuing to run a small business. Cheryl is described as being the "epitome of seflessness". Brian Troy Brian is a long-term resident of Leeton shire who continues to give back every day. He has a long-running association with St Vincent de Paul, is the current treasurer and public officer for Leeton Connect, as well as being the chairman for the St Joseph's Parish Council, where he as served as a member for more than 20 years. Brian is a director of the Leeton Soldiers Club and also holds many other positions with other community groups and sporting clubs. There are too many to list. Brian is known to help others in need and if he sees something needs to be done, he'll make sure it happens anyway he can. Chris Bailey Chris Bailey is one of Leeton's most known paramedics, having recently retired after 51 years of service to the Ambulance NSW organisation. Known for his professionalism, experience and compassion, Chris has helped and saved countless lives in our area. He has assisted in bringing many programs to Leeton such as the Leeton Ambulance Auxiliary was co-founder of the Leeton Hospital Loss and Grief Group. Chris was the first male nurse in NSW. He has also won the Ambulance Service Medal. Peta Sinclair Peta has worked in the Leeton area as a paramedic for over 26 years, stationed at Leeton for the majority of that time, only recently retiring. She was appointed as the peer support officer to assist in staff welfare and mental health support. Peta was also involved in mentoring and supporting new paramedics. Over the years she has also been involved with many community groups and charities, including Friends of Pastoral Care, the Riverina Redneck Rally, Leeton Men's Shed first aid training, the Leeton VRA, Rural Outreach Counselling and many more. Peta is known to be an inspiration to those she encounters and is always willing to help. Sue Ryan Sue has been volunteering her time with the Leeton and Yanco communities for countless years. Through her employment with Assumption Villa she has been a God send for residents there, who miss seeing her face everyday now that she has had a career change. Sue continues to be part of many hay runs which assist farmers in drought and crisis, as well as continuing her long-running work with the Yanco Lions Club. Sue is involved with the Leeton Bidgee Classic and never hesitates to pitch in whenever she is needed. Following the loss of her late husband Buster in a tragic farming accident, Sue has channeled her grief into helping others and this is something she will continue for many years to come. Glenn Preston Born and bred in Leeton, Glenn has always gone above and beyond for residents and the community. He spent many weekends helping with the construction of the Leeton Indoor Stadium. Professionally, Glenn started out as an electrician before switching to real estate and becoming an auctioneer, eventually starting his own business which continues to thrive today. Glenn has been part of many groups and committees over the years as a volunteer and keen contributor. These have included the Yanco-Wamoon Football Club, Yanco All-Servicemen's Club, the L&D, Parkview P&C, Leeton SunRice Festival and many, more. He has been a great contributor to the shire throughout his life. The late Marie Travers Marie started her nursing career at Leeton District Hospital (LDH) in 1964 before also working in Barellan. She worked in the emergency department and operating theatre in Leeton on her return, leaving in 1998 to be the night supervisor at nurse at St Francis College. Marie went over and beyond, calling on patients in their homes and hospital in her own time. Marie spent many hours on the phone giving advice where needed. Her whole life was dedicated to her calling, always putting others first and with a smile.

