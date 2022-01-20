news, local-news,

LEETON police have reported a relatively January in terms of serious incidents. The most common calls for officers this month have centred around mental health and domestic violence. However, police are investigating a break and enter at Leeton's Historic Hydro Motor Inn, which occurred some time 8.30pm on January 15 and early on Monday, January 17. Unknown offenders gained access to the building by smashing a number of windows in the toilet area. At this stage it is not known if or what was taken. IN OTHER NEWS: Police have asked anyone who may have heard or noticed anything suspicious during that timeframe to get in touch. Officers also responded to a Leeton shire school being broken into where graffiti had been drawn. It is believed a group of young people are responsible, with police working to identify the culprits. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5bc25f70-f9c3-41cd-9fc0-a60e1f3a6127.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg