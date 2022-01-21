news, local-news,

THE Leeton Little Athletics Club took a solid contingent of its members to the zone carnival in Finley. Held last weekend, the young Leeton athletes performed well across the board, with many now qualifying for the next level of competition - the regional carnival in Wollongong on February 5 and 6. WESTERN RIVERINA ZONE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS Second in boys under 13s high jump, first in long jump, first in triple jump and second in javelin. Second in boys under 14s 400-metre sprint, second in 800-metre run, third in high jump, first in discus and third in javelin. First in girls under 9s 400-metre sprint, first in 800-metre run, first in high jump and third in long jump. Second in boys under 10s 800-metre run, second in high jump, first in long jump and first in discus. Fourth in girls under 10s 100-metre sprint, first in 200-metre sprint, second in 800-metre run and fourth in long jump. Third in girls under 11s long jump, third in discus, second in shot put and second in javelin. Third in girls under 13s long jump, second in triple jump, first in discus, first in shot put and second in javelin. First in boys under 9s 60-metre hurdles, second in high jump, fourth in discus and fourth in shot put. Third in girls under 13s discus, fourth in shot put and fifth in javelin. Third in boys under 12s 100-metre sprint, second in high jump, second in long jump and second in shot put. Second in boys under 14s 100-metre sprint, first in 200-metre hurdles, first in triple jump and first in shot put. First in boys under 17s 100-metre sprint, first in 200-metre sprint, second in 300-metre hurdles, first in high jump, fourth in long jump and first in triple jump. Second in girls under 14s 100-metre sprint, second in 200-metre sprint, first in long jump, second in triple jump and second in javelin. First in boys under 7s 50-metre sprint, second in 100-metre sprint, first in 500-metre run pack start and second in long jump. Third in boys under 14s 100-metre sprint, first in 200-metre sprint, first in high jump and second in long jump. Second in girls under 7s 100-metre sprint, second in 200-metre sprint, third in long jump and first in discus. Second in girls under 8s 400-metre run pack start, first in 700-metre run pack start, third in long jump and third in shot put. First in girls under 10s 70-metre sprint, second in 100-metre sprint and third in long jump. Fifth in girls under 7s long jump. First in boys under 9s 100-metre sprint, third in high jump, second in long jump and third in discus. Second in boys under 9s 70-metre sprint, second in 100-metre sprint, first in discus and first in shot put. Second places in girls under 8s 70-metre sprint, 100-metre sprint, long jump and shot put. Second in boys under 10s 70-metre sprint, first in 100-metre sprint, second in 200-metre sprint and second in 400-metre sprint. First in boys under 17s 400-metre sprint, first in 300-metre hurdles, first in 800-metre run, second in long jump, second in discus and second in javelin. Girls under 9s-12s 4x100-metre relay (junior): Leeton team of Georgia Douglas, Taya Stanton, Ava Gilmore and Camilla Halloran 11 placed second. Boys under 9s-12s 4x100-metre relay (junior): Leeton team of Tristan Ganderton, Lachlan Johnstone, Thomas Tabain and William Wallace placed first. Boys under 12s-17s 4x100-metre relay (senior): Leeton team of Luke Bechaz, Riley Legge, Thomas Johnstone and Chase Lee placed first.

