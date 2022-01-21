news, local-news,

FIRST there's the madness of the festive season, then a summer break which flies by and then the dash to be ready to go head back to school. Throw in a pandemic and being prepared can be a daunting experience. However, planning for the return to the classroom need not be stressful. There's also, of course, many Leeton shire businesses who are on hand to help and make the process go smoothly. There's places to shop in town for uniforms, shoes, books, stationery, lunch boxes, back packs and everything in between. These businesses are crying out for the community's support and are happy to provide residents with exactly what they or their children need before going back to school for another big year. One business, the Leeton Newsagency, is a one-stop shop for classroom supplies, even compiling backs for different year groups that come with everything schools have listed that students will require in 2022. Others such as SportsPower have you covered for shoes, sport requirements, Office Choice is also a good place for supplies, while uniforms can be found at Worklocker and Best and Less, while hairdressers in town can ensure students are looking their best. Spending money in town on these supplies goes a long way to these businesses keeping their doors open in what continues to be a difficult time for the local economy. IN OTHER NEWS: Still struggling? Here's some tips from the NSW Department of Education to help prepare for back to school in 2022: 1. Find school equipment and check uniforms and shoes still fit - your child may have grown. Give yourself enough time to organise replacements or a uniform alternative if needed. 2. Encourage your child to check their school timetable if needed, pack their school bag, and get their lunch box, drink bottle and uniform ready. 3. Plan ahead for making lunch boxes again. 4. Promote positive conversations. Let them know that school staff are looking forward to seeing them. If they feel nervous or worried, help them understand this is a normal reaction, and that you and their teachers are there to support them. 5. Remind your child that everyone at school is working hard to make sure that everyone is safe and that anyone who is unwell will stay home. 6. Look at the school website, Facebook page and newsletters to learn about new procedures that may have been introduced such as changes to parents' access to the school grounds, drop off and pick up points as well as new rules such as wearing face masks or hygiene rules. 7. Allow more time than usual on the first morning back to calmly get ready. Take your child to school if that will help build a greater sense of security. Alternatively, encourage your child to meet up with a friend before school and travel in together. 8. Routines help provide certainty and increase feelings of security, so it will help to re-establish routines and plan for the return. After-school routines to review the day's learning and complete homework tasks will also be important. 9. Provide opportunities for your child to play and relax at the end of the day. Returning to school can be a big deal. 10. Remember your school is there to help - contact them with any concerns or issues you might have.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/22eadc7c-a520-4578-bacd-ebc916088527.JPG/r0_69_4032_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg