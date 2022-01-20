news, local-news,

LEETON shire recorded its biggest jump in COVID cases on a day-by-day basis this week. On Wednesday, Leeton's cases increased by 17, the highest daily increase since January 15 when an extra 14 cases were recorded. However, while that was the biggest increase for now, numbers are remaining relatively stable. There have been several days where cases rose by 10, but most days these numbers are in the single digits. Wednesday's increase brought Leeton shire's total number of COVID cases for this current outbreak to 150. There were 84 active cases of COVID in Leeton on Wednesday, while Thursday's numbers hadn't been released at the time of going to print. IN OTHER NEWS: The current outbreak is the first time the community of Leeton shire has experienced having cases here, despite the pandemic being ongoing for almost two years. Leeton's first cases were recorded just before Christmas on December 22. Across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Thursday saw a record high of 847 cases being recorded throughout the region. The 552 cases from PCR testing combined with 295 positive rapid antigen tests to pass the previous daily record of 839, which was announced on January 15. Three people are in intensive care across the district, with 32 people admitted to hospital. Residents have been encouraged to book in for their booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as parents discussing vaccination options for their children as the new school year beckons. The MLHD has also said hospitals across the region have "plenty of capacity" available as the region prepares to face the peak of the Omicron outbreak, according to chief executive Jill Ludford. She said it is still a "very uncomfortable time" with "high case numbers" locally, but over the next three weeks the number of hospitalisations is expected to begin reducing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

