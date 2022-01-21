news, local-news,

A JAM-PACKED year is on the cards for the Leeton Museum and Gallery. Having been open now for just over 18 months, the museum and gallery has plenty of big plans in the works for 2022. There's exhibitions galore by local artists and creatives, while many events are also being planned. Ideas, thoughts and more are bubbling away in the background and there's promising to be something that interests residents and visitors of all ages. Leeton Shire Council's manager cultural services Sues Vos said visitor numbers had been good in the past year, with the How Cities Work exhibition attracting crowds. This display, along with Andrew Whitehead's exhibition will continue until the end of the month. "Lee Blacker-Noble will hold her final exhibition in March, then we will have Leonie Napier and Dorothy Roddy based on works from the Yanco Agricultural Institute ... there's a lot of local content," Mrs Vos said. "Penny Paniz at Easter will be a good fortnight where people can come in and view all of those entries. Sydney Living Museums will be back to coincide with the Art Deco Festival. "The calendar is really filling up. It's pretty jam-packed. Artists or creatives can get in touch. We're already looking to schedule 2023." June will mark the second anniversary since the museum and gallery opened in the former Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission building in Chelsmford Place, which also houses the permanent Leeton Water Story exhibition and the social enterprise project - The Lands Office Cafe. IN OTHER NEWS: With so much happening at the museum and gallery, more volunteers are also needed to help keep things running smoothly. Mrs Vos said volunteers can lend assistance in whatever capacity they wish. "People can really choose to do what they like or what they are interested in - that can be social media, admin work, greeting people, gardening, helping with putting events together - anything really," she said. "Anyone who is interested can pop into the museum during our opening hours or give us a call." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/a8935122-50a9-4b15-8cb4-10554a7afa4e.JPG/r5_439_4017_2706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg