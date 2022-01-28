news, local-news,

STRIVING for success not just in 2022, but in the years to come is all part of the grand plan for Leeton-Whitton's netballers. This year the Crows are being led by head coach Katie Clyne. While she will specifically be responsible for the A grade team, she is playing a larger role in the lead up to the season among all grades. Pre-season training has gotten underway, with weekly sessions being held on Thursdays at 6pm before trials are held on February 10. "We've been focusing on fitness to try and get a head start before we hold trials," Clyne said. "Numbers have been really good. We're missing the students from Yanco Ag and St Francis just while they haven't been at school, but other than that we've been getting around 30 each week. IN OTHER NEWS: "For before trials, that's really good numbers." This year the club has changed how it structures their pre-season and training. "The idea is to try and be more competitive, to build our club and develop our younger players for the years to come," Clyne said. "We're training together as a whole squad and we will continue to do that after trials. "We want to really give players the opportunity to prove themselves and to push for those top grades. "Hopefully that makes us more competitive." The last two years have been anything but normal for winter sporting codes thanks to the pandemic, restrictions and lockdowns. Clyne was hopeful a more solid season was on the cards for 2022, but was sure Crows players would be ready for whatever challenge comes their way. There's also plenty of time between now and the season officially starting, with the Crows actually having an extra week to prepare. The first round of the Riverina League season is pencilled in for Saturday, April 9, which is then followed by the Easter long weekend bye. The Crows have a bye in that first round, meaning their first match for 2022 won't be until April 23. "I think it will work in our favour ... it gives us that extra week to get ready rather than having to play, then have the Easter break and then play again," Clyne said. "Hopefully we can be consistent early on as a result."

