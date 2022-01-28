news, local-news,

LEETON'S youth are being called on to be part of a special event that will tap into their creative abilities. The Leeton Art Society is holding two workshops across two days on February 12 and 13 specifically targeted at shire residents aged 14 to 18. These free workshops are being held to encourage more youth entries into this year's Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts exhibition and competition. "Last year we only had about three entries in the youth section, so we thought as the Leeton Arts Society what can we do to improve on this ... so we came up with this idea," society member Vita Vitelli said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everything is paid for. We're being sponsored by Leeton Shire Council, the NSW government's Department of Regional NSW, Western Riverina Arts and we are also contributing as a society too. "The idea is to have these young people come and learn some new skills and as a result they will receive free entry into the Penny Paniz exhibition and competition at Easter time this year. "We believe we need to foster these young talents because they are the future. "We want to see the youth section grow within Penny Paniz, but also for young people to have more opportunities." During the workshops the students will experiment with mixed media with tutor Jennie Forster, sketch from nature, en plein air, collage and embellish what they see into resolved artworks. There are just 24 tickets available, with 12 spaces each day. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/youth-art-workshop-weekend-tickets-228761540927. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

