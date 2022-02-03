news, local-news,

LEETON is gearing up for a huge weekend of motorsport when it hosts a qualifying round of King of MX series. To be held at Barry Aylett Park on February 12 and 13, the two days of racing will features riders from Leeton, as well as from across the region. King Of MX is a huge event in the motocross arena for both male and female riders. Five qualifying events lead up to the final battle for the NSW State Titles to be held at Wagga later this year. Port Macquarie, Clarence, Moree and Appin will also host qualifying events before the Wagga final. The top eight competitors in each class will receive a "golden ticket" to the final, held on the June long weekend. The King of MX was designed to revitalise the NSW State Motocross Championship, as well as to support regional clubs and their members by bringing a larger scale open event to them, where local club racers can throw down against those choosing to travel. Motorcycling NSW acting chief executive officer Lauren Werrin said entries for the Leeton round were looking good so far. "Entries close on Tuesday, February 8," she said. "We've held this event there previously and it was a raging success, s we're looking forward to bringing it back again. "We try and take this particular event to regional areas in NSW as much as we can to give all riders an opportunity to get involved in our state titles series." There's a wide range of classes as part of the competition, as well as a section for young riders known as "nippers". Nippers will ride free over the weekend. Werrin said the Leeton Motorcycle Club was again working hard to prepare the track for the two days of racing. "The Leeton Motorcycle Club are excellent supporters of this event and we really enjoy getting to work with them," Werrin said. "The track is outstanding at Leeton and with a great club committee and competitors, no doubt we will witness some great racing over the weekend." Like most sports, motocross has had to deal with the pandemic's ongoing restrictions and uncertainty. In 2020 the majority of events were cancelled. Racing was able to kick off again last year, but soon came to a standstill amid winter lockdowns and a ban on community sport. Werrin was hopeful the worst was now behind them and was looking forward to seeing some top-quality racing in Leeton. "This is the opportunity for local riders to really have a good crack at the titles, especially with the state titles final in Wagga," she said. According to Motorcycling NSW, there are five big reasons to take part in the February 12 and 13 event in Leeton. Spectators are also welcome to attend the weekend of racing at Barry Aylett Park to cheer on their favourite riders. Werrin thanked all of the sponsors that have come on board for the qualifying rounds and the final, saying without them the events would not be able to go ahead. Riders need to get in quick with entries closing on Tuesday. These can be done online at https://motorcycling.com.au/home-of-the-nsw-motocross-state-titles/ and following the prompts to the Leeton dates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2435ed69-bca2-4edf-9d1c-2718bdaede99.jpg/r3_377_4985_3192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg