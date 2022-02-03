news, local-news,

THE Leeton SunRice Festival is not only busily planning for this year's Easter weekend of events, but attempting to do so in the middle of a pandemic. The 2020 event was cancelled when the coronavirus first reared its head, but it's all systems go for the 2022 festival. There will be some tweaks to events as organisers do their best to ensure they can still go ahead in the current environment. One change being made is Leeton's Longest Lunch will become more of a picnics-style event in Mountford Park. IN OTHER NEWS: Favourite events such as the balloon glow, opening cocktail party and the Saturday street parade are all being planned to go ahead as normal. Entries for the street parade will soon open, so those wishing to enter their community group, school, charity, business or sporting organisation is being urged to put their thinking caps on and prepare in advance. Leeton SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill said the committee was doing their best to plan for the many different changes that could possibly come its way in the lead up to the Easter spectacular. "It looks like at this stage all our of outdoor events will be going ahead, which is really great," she said. "We've secured a variety of different and new entertainment that will take place across the weekend with thanks to some grant funding we have been successful in receiving." Ambassador Quest entrants have been busily preparing and holding events now that the new year has ticked over. Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for these fun activities and support them where they can. Mrs Axtill was hoping the community would start to get into the vibe of the weekend as it approaches. "I think everyone is wanting to get out there and do things now, so we're hoping the festival can provide something for everyone," she said. "We put the festival on for the community. It's all for them." To keep up-to-date with what's happening during this year's festival visit https://leetonsunricefestival.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5d5e7e6b-e356-46b9-a711-8735c88e24b0.jpg/r0_122_4032_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg