FLASHBACK Friday this week has a certain sporting flavour given it's September and finals time. Several teams from clubs across the shire, including the Leeton Greens, Bidgee Hurricanes (Yanco-Wamoon) and Leeton-Whitton Crows netballers were all lining up for grand finals appearances. The Leeton Eisteddfod had also wrapped up at this point, with The Irrigator recognising all participants by publishing results and photos from the event. Leeton's Joe Valenzisi was on track during this time, competing in a prestigious motorcycle racing competition. The Golden Apple Super Store made an important donation to the Leeton branch of Can Assist, while other groups in the shire such as the Country Women's Association and Leeton Inner Wheel were all fundraising at this time. What else was happening? Click through the gallery to find out.

