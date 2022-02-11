news, local-news,

FATHER Christian Obiekwe is the new face at the helm of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Leeton and it is a role he is relishing so far. Fr Christian takes over from Father Anthony Dunne, who was the long-standing parish priest of St Joseph's. While he knows he has big shoes to fill, Fr Christian said the church and wider Leeton community had been welcoming during his early weeks in the area. Fr Christian is no stranger to country areas such as Leeton, having recently been in Finley for the past 11 months. Before that he worked in Albury and Griffith. IN OTHER NEWS: It was in Griffith that he learned the Italian language, something he is putting to good use in Leeton. "I think the Italian community here in Leeton appreciate that I know Italian ... it's another way we can connect," Fr Christian said. "Everyone in Leeton is so friendly and welcoming. I love that about Leeton." Fr Christian is an Australian, who has a Bachelor of Theology, a Graduate Diploma in Pastoral Counselling, as well as a Masters in Philosophy. His kind nature is something parishioners are drawn to and he sees improving himself and continually learning along the way as not only beneficial for him, but his community. Fr Christian was hopeful after a difficult two years of restrictions, churches would soon be returning back to normal. "People are very happy to be back in church and worshipping together as a community," he said. "It's important we are able to gather together." Fr Christian hopes to continue getting to know the community as he journeys through his long-term appointment to the Leeton parish.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/eedb60d4-6a92-46f3-b04f-fa128ae36358.JPG/r13_170_4025_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg