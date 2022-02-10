news, local-news,

DRIVING down the number of domestic violence incidents in Leeton remains a top priority for police. Murrumbidgee Police District Commander, Superintendent Chris McKinnon was in Leeton recently to discuss the major crime priorities for the shire's officers this year. Superintendent McKinnon has been in the Murrumbidgee district role for about six months and described Leeton as being an area that has its issues, but was on the right track when it came to the number of serious crime occurrences in the shire. "Statewide domestic violence is one of priorities and that's no different for Leeton," Superintendent McKinnon said. "Leeton and Narrandera are generally a little bit higher in those domestic violence areas, in terms of the number of incidents we have here. "The other priority we have is around youth. Not so much youth crime, but trying to divert young people away from this path. We have a crime prevention unit in Griffith, but they do work throughout the whole Murrumbidgee. "It's the same with our school liaison officer as well. They are the two main focuses for Leeton at the moment. Leeton is going quite well." Superintendent McKinnon also commented on staffing in Leeton. He said there was a full contingent of staff and, while some were often on leave, he was confident the town was covered in the proper manner. IN OTHER NEWS: "That's definitely helpful for us ... COVID has had an impact on staffing across the state, it is having an impact on rosters at times, but we are managing," Superintendent McKinnon said. "Generally crime is quite good in Leeton. It's not a 'high-crime' town. "If you are living in a town that doesn't have a 24-hour station, that's generally because your crime levels are 'good enough' to not have that." While the station itself isn't manned 24-hours a day, staff in town are part of an call out roster as are others across the Murrumbidgee district. Superintendent McKinnon said the community should feel confident its police staff were here to help. He said it was also important for officers to be out and about in the community so residents feel comfortable reporting a crime, particularly when it comes to domestic violence cases. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

