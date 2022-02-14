sport, local-sport,

ROUND two of Leeton squash kicked off last Tuesday night with some long matches taking place. The Wanderers defeated the Jets in a close tussle, Bryan Shepley and Erin Draper helping their side to secure the points. Ondria Miller defeated Brendan Looby 9-11,10-12,11-7,12-10,11-7 to take out the match of the week. Alec Tait defeated Isabel Thompson 8-11,11-6,11-8,11-7 but it was not enough for team Jets. The Mariners defeated the Roars, Chris Toland and Simone Bruno having good wins for the Mariners. Will Rawle defeated Declan Ryan 11-8,11-8,10-12,9-11,11-5 and Miranda Tait defeated Adele Thompson to get some points for the Roars. Wednesday night had Trev Whitby win a close match against Jacob Harrison 10-12,11-5,11-5,9- 11,11-8. Garry Walker, Brodie Lashbrook and Evan Hookway also had good wins, this helped team Taipans to secure a clean sweep. IN OTHER NEWS: On court two it was a closer affair in-between the Bullets and the Breakers, Bullets sneaking home the overall win. Cooper Boardman and Charmaine Lee winning for the Bullets while Zac Fairweather and Carol Davidson won for the Breakers. Zac had to work hard for his win against Isaac Bunge, Zac holding to win 13-11,9-11,11-2,9-11,14-12. Thursday evening and Team Renegades blew away the Hurricanes with a 4-0 win. Nic Croucamp, Matt Piper, Dakota Boardman and Naomi Rawle all securing wins for the Renegades. There were two very close matches in this stoush, Nic Croucamp defeated Angelo Fiumara 11-9,11-13,12-10,13-11 and Matt Piper defeated Alayna Croucamp 12-10,9-11,15-13,13-11. On court two the Sixers defeated the Scorchers. Brent Lister, Ian Draper and Jack Miller winning for the Sixers. Scorchers only win came via Zac Fairweather who defeated Anthony Iannelli 3-2.

