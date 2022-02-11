news, local-news,

AS THE season starts to near closer, the Phantoms and Dianas are maintaining their commitment on the training paddock. Pre-season training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday at the town ovals, with numbers averaging between 30 and 40 at each session. The club is entering two men's grades - first and second - and the women's Dianas team into this year's Southern Inland competition. While the focus is on preparing for the season proper, which will kick off on April 2, players are also focusing on a trial match coming up in late March. Leeton Phantoms Ruby Union Club president Ian Pascoe said training had been going well so far. "We've been getting some juniors coming along to mix it up with the senior players as well, so that's really good," he said. "It's not too late for anyone else who wants to come along either. "We're always welcoming of new players. We want to keep building on our numbers and our depth." The Phantoms and Dianas will take on the Hall Bushrangers in a pre-season trial game on the road on March 26. The weekend prior the club will host its official season launch on March 19 where captains for sides will be announced and new jumper kits presented to players. Pascoe said players had been enjoying getting back into the swing of things with pre-season training. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think everyone has been keen to have the ball in their hands again," he said. "Every week we are seeing improvements in skills and fitness for both the men and the women. "We've also been having a free sausage sizzle every Thursday after training, which has been popular as well. It just brings everyone together." Anyone interested in playing rugby union this season is welcome to attend training. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

