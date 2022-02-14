news, local-news,

A FAMILIAR face for some has taken on the top role at Leeton Public School. Tim Allen is the new principal at Leeton Public School after already having stints in that same position at Yanco Public and in Coleambally. Mr Allen has lived in Leeton for the last 10 years and said it was pleasing to be back working in town. "I've got a lot of connections through the school base and sporting groups ... I'm looking forward to being back involved with the Leeton Community of Public Schools again," he said. "It's really nice to be here. This is a school with a high reputation of excellence within the town. "I'm looking forward to working with our wonderful staff, the students and parents and keep maintaining that tradition." Mr Allen was hopeful COVID restrictions within school environments would be eased again in order to allow students to mingle again outside of their cohorts and year groups, as well as allowing parents to once again be more involved with the school. IN OTHER NEWS: He said students had again adapted to the rules and requirements in place and were getting on with the job of learning. Mr Allen said he had numerous goals and hopes for the school. "It's wonderful to be back in a primary school setting after being with Coleambally Central, which is kindergarten to year 12," he said. "I definitely enjoyed my time there, but I just love primary schools. "I'm enjoying getting to know all of our staff and all of the students. I've still got some names to learn, but I'll get there. "We want to have open communication with parents and the school in order to support learning." Enrolments at Leeton Public are solid in 2022, with two kindergarten classes this year and good numbers in the remaining year groups. "I think now is an exciting time for primary schools ... there is a lot happening and I think everyone is just looking forward to year of face-to-face learning with hopefully minimal disruptions," Mr Allen said.

