news, local-news,

KURRAJONG is breaking ground on a new purpose-built facility that will support clients from across the MIA. Construction has started on Kurrajong's Narrandera East facility, which will be used for the organisation's lifestyle choices programs, supported living, therapy plus and support co-ordination, as well as first contact services. The facility is expected to be completed by August this year. Client services are currently being provided across multiple sites in Narrandera and, due to the increase in services and supports, the organisation has decided to invest in the community and build the new fit-for-purpose, state-of-the-art facility. The multipurpose building will be located on East Street in Narrandera and will provide a modern environment to support Kurrajong's lifestyle choices services and will include a spacious kitchen designed for group cooking programs and specific spaces for living skill training and activities. "The facility will include a large woodwork workshop, music room and outdoor area for physical activities," Kurrajong Outreach Services manager Deanne Bolesta said. "The new building was designed around the specific requirements of the existing supports provided to the people of Narrandera and surrounding towns and everyone is eagerly awaiting the completion of the project. "There is even a visual countdown to when the building will be complete on a wall in our current building, showing the eagerness that everyone has to be able to start using the purpose-built facility." The new building will also provide an office base to co-ordinate the supported living accommodation supports currently provided in the community and various evening social and leisure groups. IN OTHER NEWS: It will also provide a base for Kurrajong therapists, including occupational and speech pathologists to provide services directly from the new building. MIA families that utilise Kurrajong's support co-ordination services will have a local office so they can visit to receive face-to-face support to navigate the NDIS and support to manage individual plans. "It is a very exciting project and a great asset for the community," Ms Bolesta said. "PCR builders have commenced the building works and plan to be completed by August this year. "Kurrajong clients and staff are frequently having a walk by just to see the progress and provide a daily update." Keep an eye on the organisation's Facebook page for updates on the project. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/130124be-0e65-4583-93b0-dcbe13baecdf_rotated_180.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg