THE 2022 Leeton Bidgee Classic will not be going ahead this year. The event had been due to go ahead during the first weekend of March, but organisers have had to make the tough call not to go ahead as planned. "When we did the risk assessment on the National Park and surrounding camping areas, they were found to be unsafe because of the amount of damage due to the recent flooding," Paul Smith from the Leeton Bidgee Classic committee said. "When you have 200 people camping in those areas between Euroley and Gogeldrie Weir, the risk is just far too great. "We've also got a lot of access issues because of the amount of water that is still around." IN OTHER NEWS: The pandemic did play a small part in decisions about whether or not to go ahead, as well as the Gogeldrie Weir site itself which is currently without cabins and will hopefully soon be redeveloped. The Bidgee Classic was one of the last big events to go ahead before the pandemic arrived in Australia and restrictions were put in place. It was able to be held in March 2020, but has not been able to take place since. However, the committee behind the event is focused on bringing it back bigger and better in 2022 and is already putting measures in place for that to happen. "I guess what people don't realise is that while yes it is a fishing competition, but people do spend a lot of money in town to take part," Mr Smith said. "They are fuelling up not just their vehicles, but their boats, they are spending up on groceries, food and drinks to come out and camp. "It's money being spent in the town." The committee is also focusing on continuing to improve the Murrumbidgee River system through several projects that will protect the waterways and its inhabitants. Anyone wanting to join the Bidgee Classic committee is welcome to get in touch with Mr Smith to express their interest or by dropping them a link on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LeetonBidgeeClassic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/7b3db7a3-5d1f-409b-8ca9-91d26142631c.jpeg/r0_138_6000_3528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg