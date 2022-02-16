news, local-news,

AFTER plenty of waiting, it is now almost time to finally induct Leeton's first Sporting Walk of Fame stars. A committee was formed in 2018 to bring the idea to life with the hope of holding an event regularly to announce inductees into the walk of fame. Strict criteria applies for sporting stars from Leeton, including having represented Australia. A walk of fame has been created outside the town ovals, with space for plaques to honour each inductee. An inaugural event had been planned to announce the first five inductees, but COVID has meant the date has had to be changed several times. Sporting walk of fame committee member Lynsey Reilly was looking forward to the event going ahead. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are really proud of the calibre of the five inductees and their incredible achievements in their respective sports," she said. "We will be unveiling the plaques and hosting a free sausage sizzle at No. 1 Oval on April 2 and would like to invite the community to come along. "That evening we will be hosting a dinner at the Leeton Soldiers Club. "Tickets are on sale from February 18 and available to purchase at the club." Two of the inductees in this first round are cricketing stars Mark Taylor and Patricia Thomson. Taylor moved to Leeton with his family at the age of three before moving to Wagga at age eight. In 1982 he made his Australian cricket debut in the under 19s side before going on to become the Australian Test captain in 1994. He captained the side until his retirement in 1999. All up he captained the Test team in 50 tests and the one day international side for 67 games. Taylor played 104 Test matches scoring 7525 runs at average of 43.49. He scored 19 centuries. An accomplished slip fielder he took 157 catches. His top score was 334 not out when he equalled Sir Donald Bradman's highest score. He declared the innings closed when he reached this total as not to better Bradman's score. In one day Internationals he played 113 matches scoring 3514 runs at an average of 32.23 scoring one century and 28 50s. Thomson was born in Leeton in 1937 and was selected to play cricket for NSW in 1958. RELATED: Leeton's first Test cricketer has strong ties to Leeton In 1961 she was selected for the Australian side to tour New Zealand for one Test match, making her debut at Dunedin. In 1963 she was again selected for Australia in a ground-breaking tour of England playing three tests and also tour matches against County sides. Thomson's Test career involved four Test matches scoring 107 runs at an average of 26.75, with a highest score of 30. She took two wickets with best bowling of 2 for 31. She was awarded baggy green cap number 55 which arrived in the mail to Whitton not long ago. Thomson's state career had her play 10 years for NSW from 1958 to 1968.

