news, local-news,

HELLO again everyone. I hope the dreaded COVID-19 hasn't put a dampener on things for you all. Hopefully soon we can get back to our old lifestyle. One thing for sure is I cannot wait to see going again is our Leeton Community Care and Development Inc deb ball. That was a real good night to attend with good music. good company and good vibes. In the past it was well attended by our lovely community and had proceeds going to the less fortunate. I also hope everyone had a great Valentine's Day celebration earlier in the week. Next will be St Patrick's Day. I'll bet there is a few waiting to see that day. IN OTHER NEWS: Don't forget the Leeton SunRice Festival coming up at Easter. No doubt we will again be putting our truck in the street parade. Looking forward to it. The Leeton Pro Am is on again soon, along with the 1971 Leeton Redlegs Premiership reunion weekend. It is a long weekend again as on the Monday it will be Anzac Day. So, a lot happening in the next few months in our beautiful town and shire. Recently I mentioned more volunteers are required in the op shop and, yes, we have had some interest. We have some new volunteers, which is so wonderful to see. Thank you to each and every one of you and we hope you all enjoy the experience. If anyone is interested in donating any goods to the op shop, contact 6953 5664 and we will arrange for a pickup if it is too big to bring into the store. Smaller items can be placed in the donation bins or brought into the store. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b63814fa-ff4b-499c-9fca-7b6e3b9bc9ee.jpg/r0_52_394_275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg