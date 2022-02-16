news, business,

MARTYN'S Butchery in Leeton is an institution in its own right, but it's also the only remaining one of its kind in the shire. Gone are the days of butcher's shops being located in the main street or peppered around town. Big chain supermarkets have played a hand in this, but for Martyn's Butchery, which was owned and operated by the late Allen Martyn for 50 years in Parkview, business continues to be strong. Peter and Di Heaslip took on the business in July, 2013 when Mr Martyn retired. Originally the pair had a five-year plan for the business, but as most know, things happen and the world changes. The global pandemic has played a role in that over the last two years, but not in the way some might think. It appears the pandemic has shown residents just how important it is to support local businesses, including Martyn's Butchery. The Heaslips have continued to adapt throughout the last two years and it's something customers have appreciated. The service at the local butchers is also something people keep coming back for. "We do everything here ... I think people appreciate that it's fresh, premium meat, but also our prices are competitive as well," Mr Heaslip said. "People can come in and if they only want two sausages or one chop, we can do that. I think people appreciate that level of service. "During COVID everything has been going pretty well here. We haven't had any negative impacts. It's been really busy." IN OTHER NEWS: With meat shortages around the country, this also hasn't been a concern for the business. "We haven't had any of the big shortages like other places have had ... there's been a shortage of chicken, but that's more in terms of our supplier having staff off and not being able to get it here ... it's not that the product isn't available," Mr Heaslip said. Owning and operating a small business is no easy feat as many in Leeton can attest to, but it is these very pillars of the community that keep the shire moving forward, which is why supporting them is so vital. "We love what we do and our customers are great ... we're always happy to see new faces come in as well," Mrs Heaslip said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/9f60a99e-a162-4d01-a92f-88ff2fb59e3d.JPG/r14_708_4026_2975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg