LEETON'S nurses and midwives have expressed their anger, frustration and fear at what the future holds for their industry. Nurses across the state took part in industrial action earlier this week, walking off the job to protest low wages, poor staff-to-patient ratios and what they say is poor support from the state government. Leeton's own nurses and midwives participated where they could, but due to being short-staffed and the hospital's aged care facility in lockdown due to COVID-19, the action could only take place for a small amount of time in order for them to properly care for their patients. IN OTHER NEWS: Staff also wore red in support of the cause. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Leeton branch secretary Leeanne Driscoll said it was likely further action would happen across the state after the government failed to address concerns this week. "It's going to be an ongoing fight ... we need to keep at it," she said. "There's no incentive for anyone to really get out there and work anymore than they have to. "Nurses and midwives haven't had a pay rise for nearly two years and when we have it's been minimal. "There's been a freeze during the pandemic. "They think hospitals are coping and they aren't. "Even Leeton doesn't cope with COVID. Everyone is overworked, people are leaving, there's so many shortages. "We really need to look at ratios as well. We've been fighting for ratios for years and years and they (the government) still won't look at it even though in other states it has been proven that ratios save lives." Burnout from the pandemic has meant staff across the state are leaving the profession or moving interstate where the pay is better. "Everyone is tired and tired of fighting for what they deserve ... we want the government to listen and take action," Ms Driscoll said. "They are happy to praise us, but that's where it seems to end all of the time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/961ecdc5-4197-4850-8d72-c7bea059cfa4.jpg/r7_627_4019_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg