AS WE take one final look back at the September, 2013 archives there's many triumphs and losses to reflect on. Leeton-Whitton's C grade netball side had a stellar outing in the grand final to claim the premiership that year, while it was heartbreak for the Leeton Greens with two of their teams going down on Group 20 grand final day. The Bidgee Hurricanes (known now as Yanco-Wamoon) had success on that day, claiming two titles. In the news pages, a charity car rally stopped by Yanco Agricultural High School, NSW Bike Week was held in Leeton and a Parkview Public School student was studying up ahead of a state spelling bee challenge. It was during this time that the final remnants of a pavilion at the Leeton Showground was demolished, as was the last remaining parts of the former Hydro Tavern building. What else was happening at the end of this month? Flick through the gallery to find out and see how many familiar faces you can find.

