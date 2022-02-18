news, local-news,

LEETON'S Ondria Miller has always had a passion for wildlife and animals. It is this caring nature and drive that led her to become a volunteer with wildlife rescue organisation WIRES. With the Leeton shire area home to wildlife of all kinds, call outs are constantly posted on social media wondering who a contact may be for the organisation here in town. Mrs Miller is one of those, but there is a procedure to follow should someone come across injured wildlife that need care. The first port of call is to phone 1300 094 737, where the call is logged. Volunteers have an app and, if they are available at that time, they will respond and collect the the injured wildlife. Mrs Miller, Louise Russell and Lachlan Farrell are among the three active volunteers in Leeton, with others located across the region, including Narrandera. IN OTHER NEWS: These volunteers are trained up and ready to go to help wildlife of all varieties. They are actively helped by the Leeton Veterinary Hospital, which doesn't charge for wildlife care. "They do help us out quite a lot," Mrs Miller said. Mrs Miller's interest in WIRES stems back many years. "I started doing some training in the Hunter Valley before I came here to Leeton," she said. "About three years I decided the time was right, so I started the rescue training online, then you do a face-to-face course where you are taught to recognise species, you handle birds mainly in that course where you learn to identify injuries. "Then you can go ahead with more training that covers areas like kangaroos, wallabies, all of that kind of thing." WIRES has been rescuing and caring for sick, injured and orphaned native animals for over 35 years. Its mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same. The organisation operates a dedicated wildlife rescue office assisting wildlife and the community across Australia 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, providing rescue advice and assistance for over 130,000 animals annually. Mrs Miller has also completed courses covering reptiles and last year she finished koala training. She said the main goal was to care for the animals and eventually release them back into the wild. "I've always had an interest in wildlife," Mrs Miller said. "Our goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and release. "There's always the need for more volunteers so if people are interested, check out the WIRES website. "It's really rewarding work. We can also mentor volunteers too. Every training course comes with a manual as well, so you're not having to remember absolutely everything you learn in the training." For more information visit https://www.wires.org.au/ and, to report injured wildlife, contact 1300 094 737. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/10b08a4b-1a8b-425e-a9a1-efc06bcfd353.JPG/r891_72_4636_2188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg