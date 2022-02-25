news, local-news,

MORE students than most would realise are going to school hungry. With this in mind, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has launched the "Smarrt Cookie" bar initiative to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds, giving them something nutritious to eat at school no matter the time of day. The program was originally trialled in Leeton last year at Leeton High School, Parkview Public School and Whitton-Murrami Public School. These three schools have each received a new shipment of the bars in the past week from the Leeton RRT organisation, with Leeton Public School also added to the list. It is hoped to soon include Wamoon Public as well. Local team leader Rod Martin said RRT distributed 55,000 bars across more than 80 locations nationally. IN OTHER NEWS: "This year we are nearly doubling that and doing 100,000 bars," he said. "The initiative aims to assist in the fight against hunger in school-aged children and break down the barrier hunger can play in distracting children from their education." The bars were created by nutritionists and are there to complement existing breakfast club programs schools may be running. Head teacher of welfare at Leeton High School, Tracey Byrne, said the bars also helped formed a connection between staff and students. "They've made a huge difference ... we can have something to eat, have a chat and go back to class with a full tummy and their brain is working a lot better," she said. "Students feel comfortable coming and asking for these bars now, which is great. "People probably don't realise how many kids come to school and haven't had breakfast. This way we can give them something that is good for them and they can go on with their day." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

