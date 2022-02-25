news, local-news,

LEETON'S Dylan Pietsch had a dream come true last week when he made his Super Rugby debut with the NSW Waratahs. Pietsch, a Leeton Phantoms alumni, signed with the Waratahs last year. His debut match on February 18 was against Fijian Drua, with the Waratahs coming away with a 40-10 victory. Pietsch had plenty of family in Sydney to watch the game, something which meant a lot to the strong-running winger. It also wasn't the first time on the big stage for the exciting player, who has represented Australia at an Olympic level in Tokyo with the Australian sevens men's side. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was really good to have the family there, that was the biggest thing for me, being able to play that game in front of them," Pietsch said. "It was pretty surreal when I was named in the side. I've always wanted to play Super Rugby since I was little and playing for the Phantoms. Dad would take me to watch the Brumbies games. "It's been one of my biggest goals. It was really cool in the moment. There were a lot of emotions." Playing in the Super Rugby didn't differ to much for Pietsch when compared to other tournaments he has been involved in, but he said there was no doubting the intensity would continue to grow as the season progresses. He again lined up for the Waratahs on Friday night when they took on the Queensland Reds. As far as game day preparation goes, Pietsch said it was nice to be able to take it easy in the lead up. "I try to keep myself busy, but not overthink it ... with sevens matches you're on the go all day, this is obviously different. "It's been good to focus and prepare as best as I can." Pietsch was grateful for the support he had received back in Leeton since his debut, saying he still had an old Phantoms jumper in his cupboard from back in his junior playing days. "It's pretty small now, but I like that I still have it ... it shows where I've come from," he said. "It's a pretty exciting time just to see what happens now. Hopefully we (the Waratahs) can have a good season."

