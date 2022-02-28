news, local-news,

LEETON shire's coronavirus case numbers continue to remain steady heading into March. Summer saw the shire record its first cases just prior to Christmas before the numbers started climbing quickly during the holiday season. Since then, case numbers have hovered around the 10 and 11 mark each day, but on other days single digits have also been recorded. As of February 27, there were currently 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the shire. Last week, the shire recorded its first two deaths of the pandemic. The first was a woman aged in her 70s and the second just several days later being a woman in his 90s. IN OTHER NEWS: On Monday, NSW recorded 5856 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm as the state eases its COVID restrictions. There were 1136 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in ICU. This was a drop on Sunday when 1146 patients were being cared for with 58 in ICU. The state has relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions with the compulsory wearing of masks lifted in schools, while from Friday last week masks were no longer required for entry into shops. Staff and students are also no longer required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests. Leeton's COVID-19 case numbers per day since February 14: Residents have been reminded if they do have symptoms to either take a rapid antigen test and record the results or seek a PCR test.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b83a7e11-2ab1-442b-8f90-efd8669e4e8e.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg