THE Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct will host a special International Women's Day event this weekend. The Leeton parkrun is held every Saturday, with this week's edition to recognise the support of women from the community of the event, as well as the female volunteers who give their time to ensure its success. One of those is Renee Paton, who has made huge contributions to parkrun through its establishment and continued support. Paton has a young family and a busy working life, which includes working in the exercise industry. She makes a big contribution to Leeton Little Athletics and Leeton Tri Sports club as well as volunteering with parkrun. "(I) can see many advantages of parkrun through its contribution to exercise and thereby improving physical and mental health," she said. Tracey Morris is a another contributor to the community and a stalwart of parkrun. She is on a number of committees with her role as councillor with Leeton Shire Council. These include the Leeton Chamber of Commerce, Roxy Redevelopment, CBD Enhancement and the Western NSW Region Regional Planning Committees. "I enjoys volunteering for this community event and encourage all the community and, especially women of all ages, to use the weekly event to come together to walk or run. "Make Saturday 8am a catch up with old friends and also to make new friends followed by a coffee. It's a great way to start the weekend." IN OTHER NEWS: Jo Pianca and Leanne Johnston are also regular participants and volunteers in Leeton's parkrun, with both agreeing the event allows them to start off their weekend with family, getting in some fresh air, a chat and exercise. While parkrun is a non-competitive event and there are no prizes, there are still course records. The current female record for the 5km is Kelsey Tobin at 19:52 which she achieved at the first event. Those heading along this weekend for the special International Women's Day event at 8am have been encouraged to wear something white, purple or green.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/21d3d787-88bc-47c7-ad59-d3d19707d20b.JPG/r0_776_2575_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg