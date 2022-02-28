news, local-news,

AFTER a year of working around construction, not to mention a pandemic, Leeton's paramedics are finally able to enjoy the refresh of their working space. The Leeton station has been undergoing a transformation over the past year that has been a long time coming. It has included a complete makeover of what was once the residence space which was a living space for paramedics and their families over the years. This area now has a new kitchen, lockers and changing area, lounge room for resting and recharging, a training room to stay up-to-date and even a small gym area. The main building also includes offices, areas for administration and the like. New bathroom amenities also feature. There has been an overhaul of security, including new fencing and cameras. "That was something we really did insist on with the shifts we're doing," Leeton's chief paramedic and station officer Ange Fraser said. The work was completed throughout last year, with some finishing touches still remaining. Prior to that, the building hadn't had any work of significance completed since it was opened 1952. "We're really happy with how it's come together ... it was really needed, but it's now purpose-built for how staff need it to be," Ms Fraser said. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's a lot we are able to do now that we weren't able to do before. "It works really well." The renovation work was part of a state government spend into several stations across NSW, including Narrandera. The Leeton work cost around $350,000, according to a NSW government spokesman. There's also a small backyard area at the station where staff have been encouraged to plant and grow flowers or vegetables in a bid to assist with improved wellbeing among paramedics. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/1b4b00d2-8dd9-4228-8f17-5d65424e43d0.JPG/r0_75_4032_2353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg