news, local-news,

THERE is a young player at the golf club who has been playing for a little bit now and his strength is his perseverance. I can't tell you how difficult it is to keep sticking at golf when you are a new player, but those that do find a place of comfort and that's generally when they start to get better and the scores start to drop. This week's player of the round embodies Sam Pirrottina, who has a bright future as a Leeton golf club member. His 27 nett is the best score post-Christmas and he is the player of round 17. Sam backed up his twilight score with a nice round in last Saturday's stableford. Congratulations also goes to Jason Nardi who holed out for an ace on the 13th last Friday night. Nardi is the second player this season after Nick DiPompo aced the fourth in earlier rounds. Other players worthy of a mention included Lisa Schmetzer, who had a beautiful nett 30 as did Jamie Broadbent. IN OTHER NEWS: The following also had great scores: Tyler O' Connell 31, Robbie Gifford 32, Shane Dryburgh, Gavin Wylie, Ken Bloem, Nathan Lucchese and Barry Mannes all on 33. There was a long list of players on 34 and the ball cut off stayed on 35. The best team performance of the round came from the Munchausens who combined for a team total 11 under par 169 nett. The only other team to break the best five scores par of 180 was When's Smoko who finished on 177. Handicaps are all but exhausted now so an interesting finish looms. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/29eb1b14-e5a2-43c3-a3f2-4803901ca6d8.jpg/r0_337_1546_1210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg