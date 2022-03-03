news, local-news,

LEETON'S February race meeting attracted solid fields and appears to have been a good pre-cursor for the town's main meeting next month. The Leeton Jockey Club hosted the event on Saturday, with six races taking to the track. The club picked up the meeting in lieu of the Carrathool Races, which were cancelled again in 2022. Crowd numbers were slightly down on the day, according to Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon. "There was probably a few less there than what we had been expecting, but there was a lot on over the weekend," he said. "We were still really happy with the numbers and, of course, our jockeys, trainers and everyone else were pleased we had taken the meeting on for them. "They want to race, so to have that opportunity for us to host this meeting and have them come from all over was really good." On the field, race was claimed by Old Gregg, trained by Mitchell Beer, with Jason Lyon the jockey. Taking honours in race two was Miss Luminari, race three went to Eastern Breeze, which is trained by Leeton's own Peter Clancy. Excelegant was the second winner for Beer in race four, while first to close the line in race five was Quideem. The final race was taken out by End of Day. IN OTHER NEWS: Attention at the Leeton Jockey Club now turns to its main annual event on April 9, the Saturday prior to the Easter long weekend. This is the second year the Leeton Cup has been held slightly earlier in the calendar to try and capitalise on warm autumn weather. "This is the one where we will have all of the bells and whistles ... we'll have entertainment, fashions on the field, all of that," Fitzsimon said. Marquees will also return for the first time since the pandemic began, with anyone interested in reserving a space encouraged to do so now before they fill up. "Hopefully we will get a big crowd at that one ... it's our biggest meeting of the year and the one everyone looks forward to," Fitzsimon said. For more information, keep an eye on the Leeton Jockey Club's Facebook page.

