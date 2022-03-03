news, local-news,

LEETON'S Peter Wynan has been a long-time member of the Rural Fire Service in the shire, with his hard work being recognised in the form of life membership. Mr Wynan has notched up 25 years with the RFS after joining the Fivebough-Stony Point brigade in 1997. A farmer and businessman, Mr Wynan has retired and will soon be leaving Leeton shire after more than 40 years, but promises when he does come back to visit, he will stop by the RFS shed and even attend call outs if required. Over the course of his time with the RFS, Mr Wynan has attended house fires, rural fires, motor vehicle accidents, search and rescues, flood mitigation and ambulance assistance. In that time, he has racked up over 300 incidents in this area. That also doesn't count the times when Mr Wynan stepped out of the MIA and attended large fires away from home in places such as Nowra, Culburra Beach, Batlow and Tumut. He has held many positions, including deputy captain, training officer, equipment officer, catering officer and treasurer. "I joined in 1997 and it's always been with the Fivebough-Stony Point brigade ... I had a farm nearby and I would always see the truck going by, so I asked if I could help out and it all went from there," Mr Wynan said. "You learn a lot and you complete plenty of training over the years. You don't get into any sort of community work for the recognition, but it was quite an honour to receive the life membership. "I have a lot of memories from over the years. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's so many incidents we have been to. Some not so good, but some where you can make a difference. "I was part of teams that went to the bushfires on the South Coast in 2001 and again in 2020. Those are the ones you don't forget." In more recent times, Mr Wynan has been the team leader of a project at the brigade's headquarters to construct a new training and kitchen room area for members. This was made possible with funding and he said he would like to thank the Rural Fire Service Association for its assistance over the years in ensuring smaller brigades don't miss out. With Mr Wynan and his wife soon heading off, he said it was the friends he had made at the RFS that he would miss the most. "I do plan to join up where I'm headed, but I'll definitely miss everyone here ... the camaraderie really is something else," he said. "I've loved being able to help people, sometimes when they really need it the most. It's a good way to give back to the community. "It's been a real honour to be part of this brigade. The life membership means a great deal to me." The RFS is always looking for more volunteers in Leeton shire. Contact the MIA zone office for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/afde8f44-a33f-46e5-a199-5bf80f5cff96.JPG/r11_691_4632_3302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg