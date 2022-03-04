news, local-news,

YANCO-WAMOON are starting to find their footing ahead of the Group 20 season getting underway. In recent weeks the Hawks have stepped their pre-season training up a gear. However, while that may the case, the club would still like to see more players on the paddock before the competition gets underway. New club president Michael Garlick was hoping the more numbers would turn out, but particularly for the first grade men's side. "Numbers have been increasing well, but we'd love to see more come along," he said. "It's starting to pick up. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's not too late to come along. We've still got time before the Group 20 knockout and the season starting after that." Yanco-Wamoon will likely not be fielding a reserve grade side in 2022, but will focus on building up its first grade team and junior base in the under 18s and 16s. The women's league tag side have also been working hard during pre-season under the guidance of coach Pat Hart. With the Group 20 knockout scheduled for March 26, that will be the first goal in mind for the Hawks when it comes to testing themselves and seeing where they are at compared to other sides in the competition. The season itself will then kick off from April 9, with all clubs hopeful of smooth sailing following last year's snap lockdown which ended up hopes of a finals series being completed. Garlick encouraged anyone keen to return to rugby league or take up the sport for the first time to head along to Hawks training, which is currently taking place twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The Hawks have also decided they won't try for a third time lucky for their 50th anniversary club celebrations in 2022, which should have taken place, which should have been held in 2020. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/fd3f98e9-0124-4e4d-a8e5-b1b40489fa9f.png/r72_0_2014_1097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg