THE Riverina Writing House in Leeton played host to a renowned Australian literary legend last week. Les Wicks was in town for several events across two days, including workshops and an in conversation evening with budding writers, poets and members of the shire's arts community. Mr Wicks has had his poetry published in 35 countries and in 15 languages. His work has been published and broadcast in over 400 different channels, magazines, anthologies and newspapers. Mr Wicks conducts workshops around Australia and has edited various projects over the decades. "We had such a diverse group at the in conversation evening ... there's a great range of local voices in Leeton," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was great to hear the back story of how they have grown and developed and how the writing scene is really growing in Leeton." Mr Wicks is no stranger to the power of words. His first poem was published when he was just 17. While he looks back now and believes this poem was "lousy" he said it was a big thing at the time and it put him on the path to becoming a poet and writer. "This year marks the 50th anniversary of that first publication," Mr Wicks said. "How I came to writing was kind of accidental. I wasn't in a house or school with a lot of books. There were some instances in my life that really set me alight and set me on the path of poetry. "I've tried to do that for others now over those decades. It's been a range of projects both big and small that give all kinds of people a voice and place to share their story." During his time in Leeton, Mr Wicks also held two workshops where he imparted his knowledge, his skills and gave advice and tips. All of these efforts were well received by those taking part, who can take comfort in the fact they have learned from one of the best in Australia. The Riverina Writing House is working to continue to bring events such as this to Leeton to not only assist writers in the area, but continue to build a name for itself and the region as a burgeoning arts community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

