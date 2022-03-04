news, local-news,

LEETON'S Lee Blacker-Noble is known for her iconic artworks, but now she has reached a decision about her solo career. Mrs Blacker-Noble recently held her final solo exhibition, deciding it was time to call it a day for these bigger shows. She will continue to exhibit in group events, such as the Penny Paniz competition coming up at Easter. Her final exhibition was shown at the Leeton Museum and Gallery, titled Past Glories. Many of the artworks cleverly featured a car wrecking yard in the most imaginative ways, with many being snapped up by eager buyers. "I used this for my degree at the Southern Cross University in Lismore and the other half featured the Yanco Powerhouse and some of the wrecks in its yard, some things from a friend's garden and also from Weethalle. "I take photographs and then paint from there. My imagination takes hold and that's where you end up with the final product." Some of the original work shown from Lismore dated back to the 1987, the Yanco ones were more modern, with the last painting finished two days before it was due to be hung in the final exhibition. Mrs Blacker-Noble popped in and out during the final exhibition to paint while people wandered around to take in her work. "I'm thrilled to be able to show these bigger works in my last exhibition ... it's great we have this fantastic space at the museum now," she said. "My first job in Leeton in the 1950s was here (in the former Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission building) in the inquiries office, so it's funny how things come full circle." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Blacker-Noble is well known in the shire for her artworks and murals, particularly those bigger ones on the walls of the bar at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn, at the St Peter's church hall and the Yanco Agricultural Institute. Mrs Blacker-Noble, aged in her late 80s, said she would continue painting for her herself, as well as entering artwork in exhibitions for a long time to come. "Painting is my passion and it's something I will always enjoy doing," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/22f1fba1-8976-4805-9e27-394d4c7a229b.JPG/r0_104_4032_2382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg