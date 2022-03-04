news, local-news,

MAYORS from across the MIA have reacted to the news of Member for Murray Helen Dalton dumping her political party. Mrs Dalton and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party agreed to part ways late this week, with the MP now continuing on as an independent. She plans to seek re-election next year as an independent when the next state election is due. The move came amid claims from both the SFF and Mrs Dalton that there were two many inconsistencies from both sides. While the state political drama continues to play out, mayors from across the region are hopeful it won't affect Mrs Dalton's ability to represent the Murray electorate. "I don't believe there will be an impact on our shire," Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said. "I think what we all want is a local member who is a champion of and supports our causes. "We have always had a good relationship with Helen and would expect that will continue." Mrs Dalton has said that as an independent, she will be able to always vote in the interests of her community. Griffith City Council's mayor Doug Curran, who was elected late last year, said nothing changed on his end. IN OTHER NEWS: "We still want to work with Helen and any level of government," he said. "We're always happy to have open dialogue with government representatives who can improve situations for our residents. "As a council we have been working to repair our relationship with Helen, which probably hasn't been the best for a period time, but we wish her all the best while she is overcoming this hurdle." Meanwhile, down the road, Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae was hopeful Mrs Dalton would stay true to her word and represent Murray and its people. "In commentary I have read, Helen felt that she would be able to have a greater level of engagement and influence as an independent, so I would hope that is the case," she said. "I think at times she has been greatly frustrated by the fact she has valuable things to say, but feels that all falls on deaf ears. "I would hope that her wish, which is for greater engagement and high-degree of influence is actually enabled by her becoming an independent."

