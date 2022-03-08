news, local-news,

The recent St Francis College swimming carnival was a fun time in and out of the water recently. Held at the Leeton pool, students from years 7 to 12 took part in the 2022 event, with many excellent results recorded. "We really appreciate the understanding everyone has shown regarding the move to a daytime event only for the last two years," college principal Seb Spina said. "We look forward to the return of a twilight event next year, which requires very different travelling arrangements for our boarding students. "We determined that this just wasn't possible this time, particularly with the requirements for 'COVID risk mitigation'. "I witnessed a wonderful blend of excellent student participation, lots of laughs and fun and some highly impressive-swimming excellence." Multiple records, many of them long-standing, were broken. IN OTHER NEWS: Particular shout outs went to Eli Cashmere (17+ years), Campbell Sidebottom (17+ years), Archie Forwood (15 years), Taylor Serafin (13 years) and Annie Jones (13 years). Lacey House broke a long-running drought to claim honours. Full results can be found on the college website and recent newsletters.

