news, local-news,

NSW Health has confirmed a Griffith man in his 70s has died of Japanese encephalitis on Wednesday. The man died in a Sydney hospital on February 13 and a post-mortem has since confirmed that he had contracted Japanese encephalitis (JE). There are now three known cases of the virus in NSW, with another man and a child being cared for in a Victorian hospital. Japanese encephalitis has previously never been identified in NSW animals or humans and testing on several other people is under way to determine if they have contracted the virus. Since February, the virus has been found on pig farms in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. NSW Health is encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid mozzie bites. "NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the Commonwealth Department of Health and other state and territory agencies to determine the extent to which the virus is circulating," a statement from NSW Health read. "There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. "NSW Health has procured JE vaccine and will continue to work with other jurisdictions to make vaccine available to at-risk populations." READ MORE: The health department said workers on affected pig farms were being prioritised for the vaccine as more is being sought. NSW Health recommends residents; Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/d40a88fe-1e99-4582-8ed4-690e666856d1.jpg/r8_197_3791_2335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg