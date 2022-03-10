Griffith man is first recorded death from Japanese encephalitis in NSW
NSW Health has confirmed a Griffith man in his 70s has died of Japanese encephalitis on Wednesday.
The man died in a Sydney hospital on February 13 and a post-mortem has since confirmed that he had contracted Japanese encephalitis (JE).
There are now three known cases of the virus in NSW, with another man and a child being cared for in a Victorian hospital.
Japanese encephalitis has previously never been identified in NSW animals or humans and testing on several other people is under way to determine if they have contracted the virus.
NSW Health is encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid mozzie bites.
"NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the Commonwealth Department of Health and other state and territory agencies to determine the extent to which the virus is circulating," a statement from NSW Health read.
"There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases.
"NSW Health has procured JE vaccine and will continue to work with other jurisdictions to make vaccine available to at-risk populations."
READ MORE:
The health department said workers on affected pig farms were being prioritised for the vaccine as more is being sought.
NSW Health recommends residents;
- Avoid going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially at dawn and dusk, and close to wetland and bushland areas.
- Wear long sleeves and pants outdoors (reduce skin exposure). Also wear shoes and socks where possible. There are insecticides (e.g. permethrin) available for treating clothing for those spending extended periods outdoors.
- Apply repellent to all areas of exposed skin, especially those that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus which are the most effective against mosquitoes. The strength of a repellent determines the duration of protection with the higher concentrations providing longer periods of protection. Always check the label for reapplication times.
- Reapply repellent after swimming. The duration of protection from repellent is also reduced with perspiration, such as during strenuous activity or hot weather so it may need to be reapplied more frequently.
- Apply the sunscreen first and then apply the repellent. Be aware that DEET-containing repellents may decrease the sun protection factor of sunscreens so you may need to re-apply the sunscreen more frequently.
- For children in particular - most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older when used according to directions, although some formulations are only recommended for children aged 12 months and older - always check the product. Infants aged less than three months can be protected from mosquitoes by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting that is secured along the edges.
- If camping, ensure the tent has fly screens to prevent mosquitoes entering.
- Mosquito coils and other devices that release insecticides can assist reducing mosquito bites but should be used in combination with topical insect repellents.
- Reduce all water holding containers around the home where mosquitoes could breed. Mosquitoes only need a small amount of liquid to breed.
