A NEW event will bring family fun to Easter Sunday as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival this year. Sponsored by QPL Real Estate, Leeton's Biggest Pink Picnic will take the place of the longest lunch in 2022. Aimed at families, couples, friends and everyone in between, the picnic will be held in Mountford Park and will feature fun entertainment, activities and a chilled out atmosphere to enjoy a delicious lunch together. In the coming weeks, the SunRice Festival committee will be advertising the vendors who have come on board to provide food and grazing platters for the picnic which can be pre-ordered and picked up prior to the day. However, residents can also put together their own spread and take it along on the day. "The idea is to have a nice, relaxed Easter Sunday in the park," festival director Julie Axtill said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Easter Sunday is traditionally a family day, so why not enjoy a picnic together and soak in the atmosphere? "We're really looking forward to trying something new this year with the picnic." In the past, Leeton's Longest Lunch had been held on Easter Sunday, but with planning needing to take place months before the event, it wasn't plausible for it to take place in 2022. "Basically we needed to have everything organised (for the longest lunch) in November and, at that time, restrictions and rules were still up in the air," Mrs Axtill said. "There were too many things that were making it hard to put it together ... even down to the long tables we usually have and how many we would be allowed to sit at each one. "We thought a picnic would be a fun way to still bring everyone together in a nice way to celebrate. "Also, the longest lunch was usually aimed more at adults, this way it opens it up to people of all ages." The entertainment being provided on stage throughout the lunch is being made available thanks to grant funding from the Festival of Place - Summer Night Fund Program from the NSW government. As a result of this funding, entertainment will be provided from several bands and acts throughout the weekend, including at the picnic. There's no need to book a place for the picnic, just order or bring a bite to eat, a rug or chair and enjoy all there is to offer on Easter Sunday in Mountford Park. For more information about the picnic or other events across the Easter long weekend as part of the SunRice Festival visit https://leetonsunricefestival.com.au/ or the organisation's Facebook page.

