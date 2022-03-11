news, local-news, helen dalton, member for murray, state parliament, shooters fishers and farmers, facebook

Newly independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton has won back control of her facebook page, after her former party removed her access. Mrs Dalton resigned from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party last week over disagreements on the National Party's water laws. After the party's Upper House MPs didn't show up to vote down the proposals, Mrs Dalton formally resigned. "The National Party laws really disadvantaged Murray River irrigators and Lower Darling communities," Mrs Dalton said. "I now need to put my community first - and represent them as an independent." The page 'Helen Dalton MP' has 27,000 followers that she was unable to communicate with after the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party took away her access and administration privileges of the page. "Shortly before I resigned from the party, the Shooters removed my access to the Helen Dalton MP page," Mrs Dalton said. "This was extremely vindictive and petty." Mrs Dalton created the page herself in 2015, before joining the party. She explained that she felt it represents her identity. She especially was disappointed that the party's action had blocked access to condolence wishes that had been sent through the page after her dad passed away a few weeks ago. Mrs Dalton recently sent a direct appeal to Facebook's Head of Politics & Government Outreach. Mrs Dalton said after discussion with 'very helpful' Facebook staff, the social media giant revoked the Shooters control of the page and gave it back to her. "It's a big relief. I use that page to provide information to my constituents as well as highlight community achievements and promote our campaign to get better mental health and hospital services in the bush," Mrs Dalton said. READ MORE: She especially wanted to reassure constituents that she would continue to serve, after miscommunications that she had resigned. "A lot of people are stopping me in the street asking why I've left parliament," Mrs Dalton said. "But I will continue to serve as an Independent, fighting for rural NSW." Mrs Dalton's offices in Griffith, Deniliquin and Buronga remain open. The offices are open between 10am and 12:30pm, and 1:30pm to 4pm on weekdays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

