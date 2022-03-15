comment,

IN JULY 2019, a panel of seven council and community members was established as the Leeton Shire Sporting Walk of Fame committee. Its brief was to create a structure which could identify and acknowledge the achievements of Leeton sports people who had reached international level in their chosen sport. The decision was made to acknowledge an initial five nominees and to add one or two additional recipients each ensuing year thereafter. Nominations were invited from the public and, by early 2020, five successful nominees had been identified. IN OTHER NEWS: The successful nominees were Test cricketers Mark Taylor and Patricia Thomson, international athletes Krishna Stanton [Woods] and Brian Waters, as well as Olympic swimmer Matthew Dunn. Preparations were put in place for the inaugural induction ceremony to be held in October that year, but the outbreak of COVID-19 caused its postponement until October 2021. However, the virus interfered again and the proceedings were again postponed until April 2, 2022. The time has now arrived and the public ceremony will be held at No.1 Oval at 1pm with a free barbecue to follow for those attending. Four of the five nominees will be in attendance, with Mark Taylor having a prior charity engagement on the re-scheduled date. In the evening, a restricted dinner for 120 attendees will be held at Leeton Soldiers Club where each of the inductees will speak. Cricketer Mark Taylor will address the audience by recorded video. Sixty-four public seats are available at a cost of $35 per head which will include a two-course meal and entertainment, as well as hearing the four guest speakers. This event is for the enjoyment of the public and the committee is asking for interested patrons to purchase their tickets at Leeton Soldiers Club by close of business on March 25 for catering. Support this event as it is recognition of our sporting heroes from the past. Barry Greatz Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame Committee **** Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

