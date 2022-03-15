news, local-news,

MORE than 900km was covered by some of the toughest residents the region has to offer last week. The PedalCure4MND has now been officially completed for another year, but not after many exhausting and brave efforts were put in by riders from across the Riverina and wider area. The event is a fundraiser for motor neurone disease and is part of the Fight MND campaign, led by AFL great Neale Daniher who himself has the condition. Around 75 cyclists took part this year, with St Francis College in Leeton a quick pit stop along the way last Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: Students were able to hear from Mr Daniher's family members, who completed the ride, along with Paralympian Scott Reardon, who also took part. One of those was Mr Daniher's sister, Colleen Breust, who said the group had been overwhelmed by the support and donations along the way. "It's been amazing ... the camaraderie has been fantastic," she said. "This is such an amazing group of riders, to be able to talk to them as you cycle along and hear their story, you can't really put it into words. "Everyone brings so much to the ride. It's such a fantastic way to raise money and awareness of MND. That's why we do it." Finding a cure has always been at the heart of the Fight MND initiative, which was started by Mr Daniher. With what seems a high prevalence of MND cases in the MIA, it has never been more important to support the cause and bring hope to those who have been diagnosed. Donations can be made at any time by visiting https://fightmnd.org.au/.

